YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Viney C. Shaw transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Viney was born February 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Cleopheus and Sara Reeves Gilford.

She was an East High School graduate and had attended Cosmetology School.

She had been employed as a full time nanny, lunchroom aide for the Youngstown City Schools, seamstress and cosmetologist.

She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where she served in the Usher and Culinary Staff Ministries.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her children, Cynthia (Charles) Mitchell of Glendale, Arizona, Joan (George) Thomas of Youngstown, Ohio, Angela Shaw and John, Jr. (Dionne) Shaw of Columbus, Ohio; Jack and Carlton Grover, whom she help rear, both of Cleveland, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Victor Shaw; a sister, Dorthea Briggs and a granddaughter, Sade Shaw.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.