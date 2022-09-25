WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead.

He was a 2005 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he played football and ran track and attended Central State University.

Vince was been employed as a material inspector at the Ohio Star Forge Company.

He was a member of Third Christian Church in Warren.

He enjoyed all sports, especially playing golf and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his parents, Keith and Vanessa Whitehead of Howland; a sister, Marchella (Bobby) Starks of Lordstown; his brother, Keith Whitehead III of Howland; two nieces, Destiny Smith of Warren and Brianna Paxton of Bristolville; nephews, Isell Witherspoon and Marcell Jenkins; his godson, Eli Brogdon, all of Warren; a great-aunt, Amy Palmer of Detroit, Michigan; grandmother, Tyree Whitehead of Masury; his 111 year old great-grandmother, Naomi Whitehead of Greenville, Pennsylvania and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Geraldine Jenkins and Parrish L. Whitehead and his cousin and sister, Desirae Jenkins.

Services will be Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Third Christian Church, 241 First Street SW, Warren. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon with funeral services following at 12:00 noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.