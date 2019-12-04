Vincent Frank Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ for Mr. Vincent Frank Carter, 60, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Carter was born July 28, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Norman, Sr. and Eleanor Wood Carter.

He was a 1977 graduate of North High School, attended Youngstown State University and was in the apprenticeship program with International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 66.

He had been employed as a heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local #66 for 35 years, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of McGuffey Road Church of Christ and served as treasurer and co-benevolence director.

He enjoyed fishing, sports, grilling, was an avid Ohio State University and Cincinnati Bengals fan and most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Vincent was an all around avid sports fan of his children and grandchildren and a devoted “dance Dad.”

Vincent leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his mother, Eleanor of Youngstown; two children, Vincent Michael (Andrea) Carter of Fairview Park and Alexandria Carter and her fiancé, Robert Carr of Struthers, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ian Morrison and Ava Adya; a sister, Ramona Douglas of Kansas; a brother, Carol Carter of Youngstown; the mother of his children, Andrea Carter of Hubbard; father-in-law, Ernest Campbell; Goddaughter, LaKisha Jackson-Gilmore; good friend, Paulette Armstrong and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman and a brother, Norman Carter, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.