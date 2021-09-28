Victoria Monique Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Allen, 49, departed this life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 13, 1972, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Cherry Turnage Robinson and Vincent Jenkins.

Her maternal grandparents, Charles A. and Rosa Lee Turnage helped to rear her.

Mrs. Allen was a 1990 graduate of South High School.

She also attended Youngstown State University and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

She was employed as a Customer Service Manager for State Alarm Systems for over 20 years.

She had a passion for youth and young adults and the elderly. She was a community activist and advocate and an active member and leader of several local organizations. She served as the current President of the ICU Block Watch Group, President of Crime Stoppers of Greater Youngstown, Events Coordinator of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #28 of Youngstown and a member of the South Avenue Area Neighborhood Development Initiative (SAANDI). Previously, she was the Vice President of the 7th Ward Citizen Coalition, Youngstown Park and Recreations board member, Community Event Planner Co-Director of the Youth Summer Camp at St. Dominic Parish. She was a lifetime member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as Youth Director and on the Audio/Video and Culinary Ministries.

She enjoyed playing BINGO, traveling, singing along to a wide array of music and hosting family events.

Mrs. Allen leaves to cherish her precious memory, her devoted husband and junior high school sweetheart, Michael Allen; beloved daughters, Ashley Robinson of Cupertino, California, Kendra Allen of Austintown and Ashanti Allen of Youngstown; loving mother, Cherry Turnage Robinson of Youngstown; baby brother, Sir Solomon Watkins of Youngstown; her caring mother-in-law, Sandra Allen-Bowman; her brothers-in-law, Steven (Waynette) Allen and Joseph “JW” Allen; a sister-in-law, Tiffany Allen; her grand furbabies, Porter and Tesla and a host of aunts; uncles; cousins; friends and loved ones; who will deeply miss her.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Charles and Rosa Lee Turnage; a special aunt, Emma Jean Turnage; her uncle, Charles A. Turnage, Jr.; aunt, Mary Deloris Hall; cousin, Monique Hall; father-in-law, Dan Bowman; her brother-in-law, Patrick Allen and her cherished cats, Burl and Toffee.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Live Streaming will be on the New Bethel Baptist Church Facebook page.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victoria, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.