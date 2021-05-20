Victoria Lorraine Rogers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Victoria Lorraine Rogers, 64, of Boardman, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Rogers was born February 4, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie Lee, Sr. and Baby Ruth Fulton Mabry.

She was a 1976 graduate of South High School and attended the Bryman School of Nursing in Long Beach, California.

Victoria worked as a medical assistant and phlebotomist with the Nabi Biomedical Company.

She was a loving homemaker, who enjoyed reading, crocheting, photography and traveling. She also wrote a book entitled, “Sunrise, Sunset and Everything In Between”. She was a faithful member of the Third Baptist Church.

She will be memorialized by her loving family: two sons, Toye Jordan Larry, Jr. and Anthony E. Rogers, both of Youngstown; daughters, Cher’rae R. Garrett, Ebony Marshall Rogers and Marie Marshall, all of Youngstown, Tracey L. Hughey of Newport News, Virginia, Morgan Marshall-Rogers, Erica Hill-Rogers and Dawyla Hill-Rogers, all of Cleveland and Natasha Miller of Cincinnati; her brother, Michael V. (Laverne) Mabry of Smyrna, Delaware; sister, Patricia A. Mabry of Youngstown; 34 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, whom she married August 29, 1996 and who passed away February 26, 2020; a son, Christopher R. Rogers; two brothers, Willie Mabry, Jr. and Roy Mabry, Sr. and a sister, Charlene Whipple.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Third Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

