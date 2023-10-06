YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Veronica Carol Owens, 58, of Youngstown, entered eternal life with the Lord on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Owens was born May 11, 1965 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a daughter of Robert and Mary Brown Rogers.

She was a 1983 graduate of South High School and received her BA degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

She was employed at Mercy Health as an administrative clerk for over 28 years.

Veronica was a member of Christ Centered Church (Tri-C) and its choir.

She enjoyed cooking and baking.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her sons, Antonio and Ashton Owens both of Youngstown; her daughter, Asia (Darnell) Jones of Columbus; seven grandchildren; her siblings, Demetrius Rogers and Yvette (Robert) Prater both of Youngstown; and a host of loving family and friends.

She was greeted with open arms at Heaven’s Gate by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, October 13, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave., Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.