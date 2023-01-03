YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vernon L. Robinson, 65, departed this life on December 27, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Robinson was born June 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James Sr. and Lola Allen Robinson.

He was a 1975 graduate of South High School and was an Army Veteran.

He had been employed by the Ohio State Penitentiary 878 Coitsville Hubbard Road in Youngstown, Ohio.

He loved painting, playing the lottery and spending time with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing and his legacy, his significant other Shelly Johnson; two sons Scean and Kristopher Robinson; his siblings; Ernestine (Squire) Cross, Mary Rozier both of Youngstown, Vanessa (Reggie) Hebron of Tennessee; Michele (Thomas) Hight, Carla Edmonds, Jennifer Robinson and James Robinson all of Youngstown, James Edmonds Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, three grandchildren; Ashton Pappion, Krista Robinson and Kristopher Robinson, Jr.; a brother-in-law Roger Pack and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters; Joann Robinson Stovall, Patricia Pack and Judy Williams; and a brother, Eugene Myers.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday January 3, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

