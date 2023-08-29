YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the New Bethel Baptist Church for Mrs. Verline Hale, 80, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Mrs. Hale was born on May 27, 1943, in Stoney Creek, North Carolina, a daughter of Norman Reid and Fannie Stamper, and raised by William and Louise Odom of Richmond, Virginia. Verline graduated from Maggie Walker High School.

She completed training and received her certification in Phlebotomy and worked for the former St Elizabeth Hospital for over 30 years. She attended both People’s Chapel Ministries and Idlewood Church of God. Mrs. Hale loved her family, and she had a huge heart for people, especially the underserved in the community.

Verline leaves to mourn her passing, her three daughters, Lisa Harris of Maryland, Veronica (Patrick) Winfield of Texas and Verdeana Williams of Georgia; a brother, James (Doris) Reid of Maryland; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dorse Lee Hale and several siblings.

Visitation hour Friday, September 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guest are asked to wear masks

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.