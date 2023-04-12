YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera Mae Ward, 76, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, March 13, 2023.

She was the daughter of Houston and Julia Ward.

Vera was born January 21, 1947.

Vera worked at Mahoning County Welfare Department as supervisor, she also worked at the A&P company doing office work.

Vera enjoyed cars, fixing things, reading, writing/researching about her family’s tree. Vera loved her family and truly enjoyed her granddaughter and great-grandkids.

She leaves to celebrate her life, granddaughter, Brittany Hall; great-grandson, Rylen Whatley; great-granddaughter, Keniya Whatley; three sisters, Polly(Joe) Parks, Dorothy Monroe and Hixie Neal and her life-time friend/sister, Joann Mahone.

Preceding her in death, her parents, Bishop Houston (Julia Mitchel Ward); her daughter, Shawn Ward; a brother, Houston (Charles) Ward; sister, Juliette Graham; a host of nieces; nephews and friends.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.