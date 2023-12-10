CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vanito Adams 71, of Campbell, transitioned to her eternal home Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Vanito was born February 23, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of Esthers, Sr. and Mardre Dodson Adams.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

She was employed at Delphi Packard as an assembler for 25 years.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, Ohio where she served in the Women’s Ministry and choir and was also a member of the Girard Memorial Block Party Group. She loved shopping, traveling, cooking, catering, listening to Gospel Music and going to Flea Markets. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Gwendolyn (John) Poole of Youngstown and Sherry (Charles) Moore of Campbell; two brothers, Esthers Adams, Jr. of Avon Park, Florida and Harold (Emma) Adams of Austintown; special friends, James Briggs, Linda Beachum, Mary McKeever and Paulette Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Essie Adams.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, OH 44420, with funeral services starting immediately after.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.