Valerie L. “Boo Boo” Watkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Valerie L. Watkins, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly tabernacle to her heavenly home on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Watkins, affectionately called “Boo Boo”, was born September 24, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of Richard J. Watkins, Jr. and Mary Ann Burton.

She attended Youngstown City Schools.

She had been employed with Community Bussing as a bus driver, retiring in 2015.

She was a member of Heavenly Place C.O.G.I.C. and volunteered with Heart Reach.

Valerie was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bingo, social games and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, however, her passion was being with her grandchildren.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memories, four children, Lakiya (Christina) Wesson and Courtney (fiancé, Earvin Clark) McKinney and Terrence McKinney, all of Youngstown and Carlyn Turner of Akron; five grandchildren; seven sisters, Julia (Almos) O’Neal of Lafayette, Louisiana, Candace Watkins, Lucinda Watkins, Rosetta Watkins, Alexis Tucker and Rolanda Tucker, all of Youngstown and Chanda (Shunnye) Dunlap of Columbus; a brother, Tara Watkins of Youngstown; her stepmother, Audrey Watkins; stepfather, John Tucker; three stepbrothers, Thomas March, Errol Clemons, Stacey Clemons, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces and nephews, including Kevin Washington whom she reared, other family and friends.

Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Watkins, Sr.; mother, Mary Ann Tucker; a brother, Richard Tyrone Watkins, Sr. and two nephews, DeAndre Tucker and Ricki Williams III.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

This service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.