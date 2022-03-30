HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Valentino Linnell Mickens, Sr., 36, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Mr. Mickens, affectionately known as “Tino”, was born May 17, 1985 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Brian Carton Cottrell and Sheila Marie Mickens.

He enjoyed remote control cars, video games, music, fashions and loved being with his family. Tino loved to “rap” and was very kind and generous to others.

He leaves to forever cherish his precious memories, his mother, Sheila Mickens; a son, Valentino L. Mickens, Jr. both of Hermitage; Adriana Suarez and Yuri Suarez whom he helped to rear of Detroit, Michigan; a sister, Ashley Miller of Sharon, P ennsylvania; his grandmother, Gloria Cottrell of Detroit and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Brian C. Cottrell; Luna Suarez whom he helped to rear; his grandparents, Theodore Jr. and Brenda L. Baker and Robert Cottrell.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

