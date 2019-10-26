Valentina B. Gutierrez Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valentina GutierrezB. Williams was born in Cuba on August 23, 1909 and came to Youngstown, Ohio in 1928.

In 1932 she married James W. Williams and from this union came six children, seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Valentina was a resident of Youngstown for over 90 years and is believed to be the oldest living resident of Youngstown. She was the oldest living member of her church St. Angela Merici formerly Immaculate Conception. Over the years, she has been a member of several organizations, volunteered in the community and has consciously applied herself to providing and caring for the needs of all people spiritually, physically, and mentally. Valentina was an inspiration and role model for her family as well as many extended family members who call her “Mom or Grandma”.

She enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events. She credited her longevity to eating healthy, surrounding herself with the younger generation, being adaptable and putting things in God’s hand.

She is survived by her children, Conchita Williams Hill of Cincinnati, Coralia Williams (Harvey) Keye of Nashua, New Hampshire; Constancia Williams (Roger) Raines of Cleveland, and Carmelita Williams Douglas with whom she resided; a daughter in law, NoraLee Brownlee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Valentina is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Williams Sr., who passed away October 9, 1975; sons, Henry E. Williams and James Williams Jr.; grandson, Henry EricErick Williams; four sisters and three brothers; sons-in-law, John Hill and Bruce Douglas and a close nephew, Joseph Perez Jr.

Friends may call Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Monday, October 28, 2019 , from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.