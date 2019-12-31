Ulysses “Uly” Gordon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, for Mr. Ulysses Gordon, 79, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the home of his brother, with family at his side.

Mr. Gordon, affectionately known as “Uly”, was born November 9, 1940, in Shaw, Mississippi, a son of James and Henrene McMullin Gordon.

He was a graduate of Coleman High School in Mississippi and attended Youngstown State University.

Ulysses had been employed over 30 years as a supervisor with Hussman, Incorporated, retiring in 2005. He was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and sang with the Male Chorus. He enjoyed watching western movies, playing social games and taking care of family. He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former, Ernestine Howell, whom he married in 1963; four children, Remona F. Gordon, Ulysses J. Gordon, Craig D. Gordon, all of Youngstown and Symekka T. Gordon of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elbert Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Ulysses’ family, please visit our floral section.