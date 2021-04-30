Tyrone Phillips, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Tyrone Phillips, 68, of Campbell, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tyrone was born October 26, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of Tyrone R. and Essie Phillips.

He attended Hubbard Elementary and Reed Middle Schools. He was a graduate of The Rayen School. He attended New Castle School of Trades.

He was a member of Courts of Praise C.O.G.I.C. under the leadership of Dr. John Blackwell, Sr. In October 2017, Tyrone preached his trial sermon and was ordained as Minister Tyrone Phillips. Tyrone was currently an associate minister on the ministerial staff at the Jerusalem Baptist Church of Youngstown, under the leadership of Elder Derrick where he also served as a community activist. He volunteered with American for Prosperity in the fight for criminal justice reform in the state of Ohio. Tyrone was a self-employed carpenter/painter and all around handyman.

He enjoyed fishing, collecting watches, reading and witnessing by spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Tyrone is survived by his beloved mother, Mother Essie Phillips; siblings, Maxine Phillips, Beverly Phillips, Valerie Mauzy, Minister Anthony Phillips, Sherry Phillips, Tonette Phillips, Elder Terrance Phillips, Loretta Phillips and Christa Grey, all of Youngstown and Michelle (Terry) Taylor of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that he loved.

Tyrone was preceded in death by his father, Minister Toney R. Phillips and youngest brother, Evangelist Travis Phillips.

Visitation will be held at Bibleland C.O.G.I.C., 3767 Jacobs Road, Hubbard on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., Elder Derrick Anderson will be officiating.

Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Mother Essie Phillips, 6453 Washington Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tyrone Phillips, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.