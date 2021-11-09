Tyrone Edward Jefferson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tyrone Edward Jefferson, 51, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from this earthly labor on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Mr. Jefferson was born November 21, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Barbara Jean Alexander Jefferson.

He was a 1989 graduate of East High School.

He was employed with Decision One in Columbus for 7 years.

An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, Tyrone also enjoyed playing dominoes and grilling. He loved the Parliament/Funkadelics, but his passion was being with his loving family.

He was a U. S Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his mother of Youngstown; his wife, the former Uarlene Snyder-Casey; four children, Beatrice Daye of Kentucky, Shakaiylah Jefferson and Tyrauje Jefferson both of Youngstown and Kortney Jefferson of Dublin; two stepsons, Daryl Casey of Columbus and Darius Casey of Canal Winchester; three grandchildren; eight siblings, Darnell (Jennifer) Pough of Lawrenceville, GA, Michelle Pough of Covington, Georgia, Damon (Tiffany) Jefferson of Akron, Tanya Jefferson and Crystal Jefferson both of Youngstown, Stephen (Crystal) Jefferson of Long Beach, California, Tony (JoAnna) Jefferson of Mexico and Averi Jefferson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his stepmother, Gayle Jefferson of Youngstown; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; an infant niece; two infant nephews and nephew, Jason Hicks.

Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

