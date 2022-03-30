YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tyran D. Williams-Clark, 29, of Barberton formerly of Youngstown, transition from this earthly labor on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in University Hospital, Cleveland.

Mr. Williams-Clark was born July 8, 1992, a son of Herman Clark III and Patricia A. Williams.

He was a 2010 graduate of Central High School in Akron.

Tyran was employed with Ms. Julies Kitchen and Diamond Restaurant LLC.

He enjoyed playing flag football, dancing and rapping. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories, his mother, Patricia Williams of Barberton; his father, Herman Clark III of Youngstown; six sisters, Shanice Floyd and Simiyah Floyd both of Barberton, Tiera Stewart, Miykeysha Collins, Asharay Stewart all of Youngstown and Ousha Hilson of North Carolina; two brothers, Herman Clark IV and Steven Clark both of Seattle, Washington; grandparents, Norma and Simmie McIntosh of Campbell and Clarence Williams of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by Sterling Floyd who helped to raise him; and grandparents, Herman Clark, Jr. and Lorene Irby ; great grandparents, Mary Clark and Herman Clark Sr., Emma Hester, James E. Williams.

Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

