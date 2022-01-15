YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler Jameel Price, 23, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his home.

Tyler affectionately known as “Ty” was born April 28, 1998, in Youngstown, a son of Jonathan (Stefanie) Price, Jr. and Courtney (Jody) Johnson.

He was a 2016 graduate of Fitch High School and attended YSU.

Tyler worked as a Sales and Leasing Consultant at Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed playing video games, Tic-Tok, cars and spending time with family and friends. Ty didn’t see color or care about differences in people, he loved everyone, and everyone loved him!

He leaves to forever cherish his memories his parents, Jonathan (Stefanie) Price, Jr. of Youngstown and Courtney (Jody) Johnson of Tennessee; a dear friend/mentor who also reared him, Sterling Kennedy of Youngstown; three sisters, Taylor Kennedy of Tennessee, Jordyn Price and Jodie Johnson, both of Youngtown; three brothers Kyrie Price, Jason Clinkscale and Jahiem Johnson, all of Youngstown; a cousin who was like a brother, Chayce Britt of California; grandparents, Harvey (Joyce) Brown, Jr. of Florida, Patricia Price-Johnson (Wilbert Johnson) of Hubbard and Jonathan Price of Warren; three aunts, Michelle (Cleveland) Burton of Youngstown, Lesley Cunningham of Florida and Dynell Thomas of Texas; five uncles, Kevin (Dorresa) Brown of Toledo, James Crawley of Tennessee, Aaron (Beresa) Brown of Youngstown, Quincy Muhammad of Warren and Willie (Leera) Beverly of Austintown; two God sisters, Te’Shaun Warren and Kennedy Williams both of Youngstown; as well as a host of other relatives, great-aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family.

He was proceeded in death by his infant brother Cameron Price; great-grandparents Harvey (Cora) Brown, Sr., Peggy Singletary and Edward Jones; a great-uncle Elliot Jones; a cousin Truly Norwood and his best friend Kyle Kent.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Services will follow immediately after at the church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear mask and observe social distancing.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

