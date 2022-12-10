CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Twyla Laurenn Lockett, 65, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Twyla was born May 3, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pastor Robert R. Lockett and Reverend Willa Mae Ervin Lockett.

She was a 1975 graduate of East High School and a graduate of Hiram College.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. She worked as a case manager with Trumbull County Childrens Service Board.

A member of Cathedral of Hope, Twyla served as praise and worship leader, minister of music, Sunday school teacher, church administrator, trustee, event coordinator, a part of the culinary ministry and a strong prayer warrior.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her sister, Pastor Paula Lockett (Elder John) Harris of Campbell; a cousin, Arlene Floyd of Youngstown; a Godson, Davin Lyle and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion Anderson, Minnie Ervin Anderson, Ruben and Donathea Lockett and her favorite aunt, Gertrude Simmons.

Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Hope, 1315 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Funeral services will follow immediately after at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

