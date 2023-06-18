YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trustee Thomas Walker Sipp, 95, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Sipp was born December 8, 1927, in Columbia, Mississippi, a son of Walker and Fletter Jefferson Sipp.

He attended heavy equipment school and was employed at Sharon Steel as a blast furnace keep for over 40 years, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, it’s Trustee Ministry, male chorus and volunteered in all areas of the church.

He was a member of the N.A.A.P., Four Square Block Watch and the Local at U.S. Steel.

Thomas leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Elnora Terrell; children, Thomas W. (Deondra) Sipp, Jr., of California, Reuben Smith and Belinda Smith, both of Youngstown, Maurice Smith of Virginia, Angela Brady of Columbia, Mississippi, Patrick (Jennifer) Wright of Temple, Texas and Lasha (Corey) Sheppard of Jackson, Mississippi; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Hilton Sipp, William “Bill” Sipp and an infant sister and brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Trustee Thomas Walker Sipp, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.