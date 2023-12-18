YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trina Elaine Gilford-Hill passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023.

She was born on July 27, 1973 in Youngstown to the late Willa Dean and Cleophus Gilford. She was the middle child of five children.

Trina had a close relationship with the Lord. She was a praying woman with a great spirit.

Trina attended The Rayen School and Choffin Career Center.

Following her education, she started working to provide a life for her and her children.

Trina had a smile that could light up any room. She loved to cook, entertain family and friends, listen to music and spend time with her grandchildren.

Trina leaves to cherish her precious and loving memories, her devoted children, Jamar, Mack, Tashayla, Deondre, Devonte and Brian; a 15 grandchildren; her siblings, Darla White, Betty Gilford and Greg Gilford.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Cleophus Gilford.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Trina Elaine Gilford-Hill, please visit our floral store.