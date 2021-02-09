Travis L. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Travis L. Phillips, 46, of Canton, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Minister Phillips was born May 14, 1974, in Youngstown to Toney and Essie Foreman Phillips.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Minister Phillips was a claims representative with the Social Security Administration of New Philadelphia.

He was a member and minister of First Church C.O.G.I.C., under the pastorate of Superintendent Joseph Morgan, Jr., At First Church, Minister Phillips also served as the Adult Sunday School teacher, head of security and in Evangelism Ministry. He served as a member of the Epiphany Ministry, an organization designed to show Christ’s transforming love to at-risk and incarcerated youth. He also founded Future Leaders, a youth leadership organization that encouraged and directed inner-city youth to seek out Ivy League Schools.

Minister Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran who received the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He was also a collector of historic items. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of LeBron James and the Texas Longhorn football program.

Minister Phillips leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Essie Phillips of Hubbard; his devoted wife, the former Victoria D. Watts; five children, Cameron, Trevonne, Joshua, Malachi and Nadia; 11 siblings, Toney Phillips, Tyrone Phillips, Eld. Terrance Phillips, Maxine Phillips, Valerie Mauzy, Beverly Terry, Sherry Phillips, Tonette Phillips, Michelle (Terry) Taylor, Loretta Phillips and Christa Gray and a host of nephews; nieces and Godchildren that he adored.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Bibleland Church of God In Christ from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Private funeral services will be held for the family and live-streamed.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

