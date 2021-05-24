Traniece Wilkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Traniece Wilkins, 32, of Columbus, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.
Ms. Wilkins, was born November 8, 1988 in Long Beach, California, a daughter of William Wilkins, Sr. and Mary R. Aragon.
She was a 2006 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Ohio State University.
She worked at the Kroger Company as a manager for seven years.
Traniece enjoyed working, shopping, music and traveling.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her father of Youngstown; mother of Youngstown; among other siblings, she leaves William Wilkins, Jr., Mylan Wilkins and Mya Wilkins; grandparents, Jesse Lopez and Peggy Wilkins and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Orora Wilkins; stepbrother, Mark D. McClain; grandmother, Cleo Aragon and great-grandmother, Raquel Aragon.
Private services were held at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral.
