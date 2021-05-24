Traniece Wilkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Traniece Wilkins, 32, of Columbus, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

​Ms. Wilkins, was born November 8, 1988 in Long Beach, California, a daughter of William Wilkins, Sr. and Mary R. Aragon.

She was a 2006 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Ohio State University.

She worked at the Kroger Company as a manager for seven years.

Traniece enjoyed working, shopping, music and traveling.

​She leaves to cherish her memory, her father of Youngstown; mother of Youngstown; among other siblings, she leaves William Wilkins, Jr., Mylan Wilkins and Mya Wilkins; grandparents, Jesse Lopez and Peggy Wilkins and a host of other family and friends.

​She was preceded in death by her sister, Orora Wilkins; stepbrother, Mark D. McClain; grandmother, Cleo Aragon and great-grandmother, Raquel Aragon.

​Private services were held at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.