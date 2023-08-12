HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tony DeCarlo McWilson, 59, of Hubbard, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. McWilson, lovingly known as “Tony MacDuck”, was born April 23, 1964, a son of Jimma Maat-Dogon McWilson and Lucille Tensley.

He was a 1983 graduate of South High School.

Tony was a member of Progressive Baptist Church and its music ministry and was a drummer. He was a member of the N.A.A.C.P.

He enjoyed dancing, music, was a comedian, loved being with family and friends, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Lakers fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his father, Jimma (Carole I.) McWilson of Youngstown; two children, Teisha and Tugg, both of Youngstown; three sisters, Carla (Robert) Moore of Maryland, Tina McWilson of Youngstown and Christina (Gerald) Thomas of California; two brothers, John (Angela) McWilson of Youngstown and Walter McWilson of California; five grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends

He was preceded in death by his mother, Minister Lucille McWilson Gillespie; his wife, the former Stephanie Brunner, whom he married April 29, 2000 and who passed away in 2004; his brother, Jihmi McWilson and grandparents, Evelyn McWilson, Raymond McWilson, Johnnie Lou Tensley and Calvin Allison.

The family will hold a private viewing, and a memorial service at a later date.

Ministry of love, comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony DeCarlo McWilson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.