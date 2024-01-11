YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toni Chapman, formerly of Youngstown, gained her wings on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in Stone Mountain, Georgia at the age of 57.

Toni Suzette Chapman was born December 5, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Lee Chapman and Jewel Chapman- McMullen. Toni was a daddy’s girl and known to most in her younger years as “Top Cat”.

Toni attended East High School in Youngstown Ohio.

She was a member of Berean Christian Church of Stone Mountain in Georgia.

She was a school teacher for 18 plus years. However, she was also “a jack of all trades” that range from being an event planner, community grandmother, a phenomenal cook, and the family comedian, even until her last day. Most importantly Toni took pride in being a first-time grandmother. You will hear her before you see her due to her contiguous laugh.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: LaToya Chapman and LaTasha Chapman both of Georgia, and Clinton Longmire of Tennessee; bonus children, Gregory Hornbuckle and Clin’shay Artis of Ohio; siblings: Carmen Williams of Ohio, Tessa Puckerin and Sherrena Bryant both of Georgia, and brother, Keith Chapman of Ohio; her mother, Jewel Chapman McMullen of Ohio; grandchildren, Charisma Alexis Longmire of Georgia, Clinton Kyrie Longmire and Cali Ann Longmire both of Tennessee. Toni’s Georgia Dream Team, Kina Evans and Shonda Richburg both of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Toni is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Chapman, Sr; brothers Kevin L Chapman, Kelvin “Truck” Chapman and Robert Lee Chapman, Jr.; a bonus son, Clinton Jondell Longmire; aunts, Jeannie Jones and Charlie Mae Chatman; cousin, Gertude Chatman; and grandmother, Tina Jones.

Toni’s life will be celebrated Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

