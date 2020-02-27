Tommy L. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church for Mr. Tommy L. Brown, 60, of Youngstown, who departed this life Sunday, February 23 at Shady Acres Nursing Facility in Douglas, Georgia, after a very short illness.

Mr. Brown, lovingly known as “Boot”, was born September 9, 1950 in Douglas, Georgia, a son of William and Betty Jean Turner Brown.

He was a union worker and had worked at LTV – Republic Steel.

He was a member of the former Faith Temple Baptist Church where he served on the ushers ministry.

He enjoyed socializing, listening to “old school” music and attending concerts.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, a son, Tommy L. Brown, Jr. of Youngstown; daughter, Melissa Brown of Kent, Ohio; five sisters, Betty J. Pierce of Youngstown, Louise Simpson of Douglas, Gerogia, Theresa Brown of Shakopee, Minnesota, Geneva Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Ms. Lisa Brown of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; two brothers, James E. Brown of Ohio and William Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steve Brown; a sister, Mary Bankhead; an aunt, Alma Foster; uncle, Charles Reed and a nephew, Steve White.

Friends may call Monday, March 2, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Tommy’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.