Tina Michelle Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Tina Michelle Williams, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Ms. Williams was born July 23, 1971 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Williams.

She was a 1989 graduate of South High School.

Tina worked in the past as a STNA for Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was a member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

She loved cooking, shopping and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her mother; four children, Brandon Williams, Brandi Williams, Bria Eldridge and Brinna Williams; two browns, Warren Williams and DaJuan Dyson; her five grand-divas, Journee, Jizarri, Gabrielle Hardaway, Royce Floyd and Kaior Williams; also a best friend/sister, Virginia Faircloth and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Quincy and Sarah Dyson; an uncle, Nathaniel Williams and a cousin, Keith Stanford.

Calling hours will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.