YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie.

She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984.

She was a devoted caregiver whether on her job or just with family and friends. She worked at Gateways For Better Living beginning in 1991 and was a truly loyal employee.

Tina became a member of Grace Evangelistic Church in 2012 where she remained a devoted member until her passing.

Tina was joined in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Lydell Womack, in 1995 and they shared seven children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 31 years, Lydell Womack; her children whom she dearly loved, Shilamar S. Jackson (Mark), Ashley R. Jackson, Tina Y. Finkley (Marcel), Jeremiah D.Womack, Barbara A. Jackson (James), Alexis N. Jackson (Mack) and Kashmere C. Womack. Also honoring her are her four stepchildren, Bianca Womack, Benjamin Phillips, Robert Phillips and Letaya McKinley, whom she raised, reared and loved dearly. Tina had 31 beautiful grandchildren that she cherished; her siblings, Yolanda Y. Smith, Tracy L. Stone of Youngstown, Sonja F. Liggens of Dallas, Texas, Penney L. Whatley of Jacksonville, Florida, Saud A. Cochrane, Omar S. Cochrane and Nekebba Cochrane, all of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of family and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masked and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

