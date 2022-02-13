YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Harris, 57, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Vibra Hospital.

Harris was born December 28, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of Marshall and Rose Sharpe Harris.

He was a graduate of Youngstown City Schools and was certified in Masonry from the New Castle School of Trades.

Timothy loved coaching and mentoring children. He was a coach for the Southside Little Braves and the Kings Little League Football Organizations of which they won three championships.

Timothy was a U. S. Army veteran where he served as a Cannon Crew member, achieved the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal and Marksman Expert.

He leaves to mourn his passing and to celebrate his life, his mother, Rose Harris of Youngstown; stepmother, Betty Harris of Maumee; four children, Tairan (Nadia) Davis, Sr. of Liberty Township, Kenneth Bullock of Austintown, Tashamare Harris (Anthony Carter Jr.) of Youngstown and Tranae (LaRontae) Murray of Campbell; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard and Jeffery Harris both of Youngstown; his significant other, Annette Travis; godson, Willie Key of Youngstown; a bonus daughter, Shonzora Dubose; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Harris; a daughter, Mercedes Harris; a sister, Michelle Ann Harris; and grandparents, Young and Hattie Harris, Willie Sr. and Cora Miles; a niece, Ashanta Harris; and grandson, Nicolas Anthony Carter.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mercy Health and Vibra Hospital of the Valley for their care and concern during Timothy’s illness.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

