YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tillman Emmanuel Douglas, Sr., 79, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born April 15, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, a son of Emmanuel and Juanita Bly Douglas.

He was a 1962 graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended college in Gary.

He was a truck driver for 49 years, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his children and family. His favorite sports teams were the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bulls.

Tillman was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Cheri Sterbian, whom he married July 17, 1997; two daughters, Cierra Sterbian and Michelle Douglas, both of Youngstown; five sons, Terry Douglas and Tillman Douglas, Jr., both of California, another Tillman Douglas, Jr. of Canfield, Alex Douglas of Girard and Harold Douglas of Florida; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Kendricks of Gary Indiana and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Bryan A. Hunt; a great-granddaughter, Till’Asia Douglas and his siblings, Sylvia, Jean, Arthur, Ronald and Pamela Douglas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

