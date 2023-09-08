YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Tillie Elizabeth Rodgers, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Rodgers was born June 8, 1965 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alfonso and Willie Delores Smith Robinson.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Tillie worked for the Youngstown Street Department.

She was a former member of the Peoples Chapel Church.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, looking at classic and race cars, playing baseball and being with her grandchildren and family. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her parents; four children, Martrail Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jonathan Rodgers, Tierra Rodgers and Tyrel Rodgers, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Kemara, Andre, Aidan, Ta’Nyah and Jayceon; siblings, George Robinson, Terry (Althea) Robinson, Beverly Douglas, Ricky Robinson, Emery Robinson and L. Charlie Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lamar C. Pierce and grandparents, Willie and Tillie Smith, Jake Crosby and Rhoda Jane Robinson.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately at 3:00 p.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

