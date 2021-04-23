Tiffanie J. Black, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Tiffanie J. Black, 46, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home.

Tiffanie was born October 18, 1974 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul E. Sr. and Brenda Cathcart Black. She attended The Rayen School.

Tiffanie enjoyed music, movies and especially loved being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her mother, Brenda; her daughter, Taylor Black, both of Liberty Township; her brother, Michael (Twanette) of Fairfield; nephews, Kierre and Tyler Black both of Florida, Aaron Black of Youngstown; niece, Victoria Black of Florida; great nephew, Destin Brown; great niece, Alexandra Green; Aunt, Lynn Greene of Atlanta, Georgia; Uncle Lehman Black III of California and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Sr.; brother, Paul, Jr.; grandparents, Lehman (June) and Lela Jackson, Johnnie and Ernestine Cathcart,

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are ask to please wear mask and observe social distancing. For the safety of everyone, please do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tiffanie J. Black, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.