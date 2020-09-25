Thomas Hulon Jeffries, III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Thomas H. Jeffries, III, died on Friday, September 18, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio to Thomas H. Jeffries Jr. and Frances E. Jeffries-Revish.

Growing up in Youngstown, he was educated in the Youngstown city school system and a 1965 graduate of South High School.

After high school he began his career by joining the United States Army, where he served from 1969 to 1975 achieving the rank of Sergeant.

After the Army he gained employment with General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio plant, where he worked for 30 years before retiring.

Outside of career accomplishments, he had many personal interests and hobbies.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he became a truly avid golfer. He received many golf awards: Van Golf League 1973 Champion; Swingers Golf Tournament 1979 Winners (1st Flight); Youngstown Golf Club Open 2nd Place 1979 (1st Flight-Men); 1st Flight Pete Lakos Memorial 1981 Low Gross Champion. He became a member of the YoGo Golf Club in 1984 and received several other accolades. He golfed consistently until his health prevented him from doing so. As a veteran of the US Army, he joined the American Legion, George Washington Carver Post 504 in 2006 where he served as Judge Advocate for over 3 years and became a Lifetime member.

His other interests included a love for carpentry, he had his own wood working shop at home. One of his specialties was patio furniture. He enjoyed photography. He could also fix practically anything. Thomas loved helping others. His children, family, friends and neighbors could always count on him for advice, encouragement, a helping hand and always a good laugh.

Mr. Thomas H. Jeffries III, transcended to his heavenly home on September 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. Jeffries Jr. and Frances E. Jeffries-Revish, and his sister, Lisa Jeffries.

He leaves to cherish his memories and rejoice in the life they shared, his loving wife, Francine Jeffries whom he married November 16, 2002. She as always, was by his side when he made his transition to eternity. He leaves to carry on his legacy his children, Thomas (Ileane) Jeffries IV, Tanica Jeffries, and Lyndsey Ortiz; stepsons, Eric Crawley, Jason Crawley, and Jonathan Drummond; his siblings, Michelle Jeffries, Kenneth P. Jeffries, and Leslie Williams. Grandchildren: Devin D. Sims, Tamara L. Jeffries, Thomas H. Jeffries V, Denise Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz; Jason Crawley Jr., Mathal L. Ervin, Mackenzie Ervin, Erin Crawley, Asia Black and Honor Crawley and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and close friends. Thomas Hulon Jeffries, III was truly a wonderful husband, father, family member and friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Homegoing service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church 646 Lakewood Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44502.Visitation will be 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Private services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

