LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Thomas George March, 75 of Liberty Township, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Mr. March, lovingly known as “Uncle T”, was born August 4, 1947 in Bewood, North Carolina, a son of Earlie and Jessie Thompson March.

Mr. March was a 1965 graduate of Liberty High School.

He had been employed with General Electric for over 35 years, retiring in 2013.

Thomas was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, its usher ministry and Brotherhood.

He was a member of the Mahoning Classic Cars Club. His passion was rebuilding classic cars, fishing and hunting and he enjoyed being with his family.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and received a Purple Heart.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy, his son, Thomas C. (Rosemary) March of Liberty; his stepchildren whom he reared, Lesley (Ronald) Boffman-Womack, Mr. Stacey Clemons, Mr. Tara Clemons and Sean (Cheryl) Robbins; 13 grandchildren, including Jahala, Tameron, Taedrian and Zendaya March, Ronald Womack III, Havilland, Xavier and Eunice Jones; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, Noel Womack; six siblings, Earl (Sylvia) March of Lima, Jessie Ann (Joe) Bricker, Rufus March and Floyd March, all of Peoria, Illinois, Katy Ann (William) Wyche of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mary Ann March of Liberty; the mother of his son, Audrey Watkins; a host of nieces and nephews, including Robert and Ronald Ford, whom he helped to rear, other family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Bernice Boffman who passed away in 2008, and Betty Jo Robbins who passed away in 2022; his son, Errol Clemons and stepchildren, Rhonda and Kinney Robbins.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 OakHill Avenue. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

