Thomas Clay Graham, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Clay Graham, 64, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Thomas was born November 10, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Gilson T. Graham and Nellie Southerland Banks.

Thomas was a member of Central Baptist Church, Pittsburgh.

He graduated from South High School in 1974, Youngstown State University with an associate’s degree in business and went on in later years to fulfill his lifelong dream of graduating from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

He worked in many funeral homes over the years, with his longest and last employment being with House of Law, Inc., in Pittsburgh. He was employed at HLA Healthcare, Inc., for many years before moving to Pittsburgh.

Thomas loved cooking, yard work, gardening, watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and was always ready to help others. Thomas’s greatest joy was his family.

His parents and brother, Sonny Tomlin, preceded him in transition.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Megan Bri’Ana of Dothan, Alabama and Thomas Edward of Warren, Ohio; “grandchildren,” as he called them, Kareem Taylor of Warren, Ohio and Jaylan Lockett of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Charles Galbreath of Canada; sister-in-law, Rose Tomlin of Youngstown, Ohio; two special nieces, that were very near and dear to his heart, Lynette Tomlin and DonitaAikens, both of Youngstown, Ohio; niece, Faith Galbreath of Canada and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Thomas’s memory. Cards, etc., can be sent to Megan Graham, 1605 Alexander Drive, Dothan, AL 36301.

A walk-through will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m., at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

