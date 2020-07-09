Thomas Allen Washington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Thomas Allen Washington, 82, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Washington was born July 29, 1937, in Youngstown a son of Samuel and Clara Frye Washington.

He was a graduate of South High School, an Army Veteran and a Metal Worker at Cold Metal Products where he worked until his retirement.

Tom loved fishing and teaching others to fish, drawing cartoons, woodworking, baseball, the music of many genres from country to jazz and most of all, being surrounded by family.

Loved ones living to cherish and honor his memory and carry out his legacy are four children, Sean (Stacey) Mundy of Columbus, Ohio, Eugene (Sabrina) Washington of Cincinnati, Ohio, Adriane (Walter) Clayton of Akron, Ohio and Tyrone Washington with whom he made his home; his grandchildren: Sean, Jr., Troy and Madison Mundy, Adriana and Darian Washington and Gerald Murray along with a host of nieces and nephews that lovingly called him “Uncle Tommy”, a host of relatives, and friends. Mr. Washington invested much into the lives of many including extended family members and those he coached during his time with The United Vets of the Uptown Kiwanis Baseball League.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters Gladys Ballinger and Clara Blunt and six brothers, Curtis, Carl, Samuel, Sanford, Sherman, and James Washington.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 10, 2020, at L.E. Black, Phillips, and Holden Funeral Home. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

