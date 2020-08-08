Theresa Marie Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Theresa Marie Sanders, 60, of Youngstown, entered eternal life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Ms. Sanders was born December 18, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of Otha and Ocarlena Robinson Sanders.

She was a 1978 graduate of South High School and had worked for over 10 years with Beeghly Medical Center.

A loving mother, grandmother and sister, Theresa enjoyed shopping interior decorating, cleaning and planning family events. Her passion was for her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved hanging out with her only sister, Karen.

Theresa was a devoted member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her son, Cedric Sanders; three daughters, Ilicia Sanders, Tier Sanders and Jamela Sanders; seven grandchildren, Rolicia, Ekayla, Camirra, Aaron, Zane, Aasim and Arthur, Jr.; her sister, Karen (Barry) Moody; two brothers, Dwyane (Angela) Sanders and Jermaine Sanders; two aunts, Ruth Robinson and Willie Platter all of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Viewing will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Private funeral services will follow for family only.

Arrangements are entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa Marie Sanders, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: