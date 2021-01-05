Theresa Howard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Theresa Howard, 57 departed this life December 20, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Theresa was born February 9, 1963 in Youngstown a daughter of Johnny B. and Retha M. Thomas Howard.

She had been employed at the Hampton Inn for 12 years where she worked the Front Desk, Breakfast Host, Head Housekeeper and Night Auditor.

She loved cooking, dancing, and singing especially with her grandchildren and being with her family. She was a loving sister, mother and friend. She was an amazing singer.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Teeara Howard (James B. Hosey), her son Will Howard (Monica Peterson) both of Youngstown; two sisters, Joann Thomas and Lisa Howard; a brother Ronnie (Cecilia Myers) Howard and 17 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Johnny Howard Jr. and two grandchildren, Korri and Khalil Howard.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with private services for the family starting at 11:30 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa Howard, please visit our floral store.