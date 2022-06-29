YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theola Mae “Thee” (Austin) Williams-Favors was born March 5, 1937 in Antiwar, West Virginia.

On the morning of Monday, June 20, 2022, she departed peacefully in her sleep at 9:00 a.m. at her daughters home in Roanoke, Indiana from dementia. She was 85 years young.

Both of her parents, Rev. Ernest A. and Ada (Henry) Austin, moved from Birmingham, Alabama to the town of Antiwar, West Virginia in 1936 shortly before she was born in 1937. She was the sixth child born of seven children. The family migrated to Youngstown, Ohio when she was 16 years old in 1953.

She married Clarence L. Williams in 1955 for 16 years. They had four children. She later married Alex Favors, January 5, 1976, until his death in August 18, 2020. They had one child together.

Theola was preceded in death by grandparents, Gus and Theola M Austin; parents, Rev. Ernest A. Austin, Sr. and Ada Henry-Austin; stepmother, Rev. Mary Elizabeth Austin; spouses, Dec. Alex Favors of Youngstown and Rev. C.L. Williams of Canton Ohio; siblings, Gospel singer, Mary E. (Austin) Robinson of Youngstown, Rosetta (Austin) Jones of Detroit, Michigan, Marie (Austin) Jones of Philadelphia and recording artist, Robert “Bob” Washington, of The Gospelaires of Dayton, Ohio, he lived in Brooklyn, New York, Gospel singer, Dec. James “Man” Austin and gospel singer Ernest “Fats” A. Austin, Jr., both of Youngstown and son, Lawrence Favors and grandson, Wayne Favors, both of Chicago, Illinois.

Accomplishments/Memberships: she was a dedicated stay at home mother who raised her children until middle school. As a professional seamstress, she made all her children’s clothing and many of her husband’s suits. She worked at Youngstown Towel Supply, Westinghouse, General Motors and General Electric; retiring October, 1997.

She held various church positions for many years as a pastor’s wife. She was a dedicated missionary whom visited the sick and nursing homes, formed a youth choir, youth ministries and organized youth plays/programs. Theola created and organized The Williams Sisters Gospel Singers and also sang with several well known gospel groups around Youngstown for several years.

For two decades she was a proud member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where Rev. Clifford Kimbrough was the pastor. One day she was invited to a Bible study at The New Bethel Baptist Church of Youngstown where Rev Kenneth A. Simon was the teacher/pastor. A spiritual stronghold and growth captured her heart so strong, she said she couldn’t leave and joined fellowship there. She participated in Senior Choir, Bible study, prayer ministry, prison ministry and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed singing and had a beautiful opera voice. She loved NBBC!

Theola was an organizer and formed The Regent St. Neighborhood Watch Committee. For several years she kept our neighborhood safe as she, father and other volunteers patrolled the streets every night. We also enjoyed the Neighborhood Watch Block family parties she held once a year with support of our surrounding neighbors, the mayor and the local fire department which helped to make the festivities a success. Oh what a time that was! Charcoaled grills a blazing the summer air and the smell of good southern food, the kids favorites of hot dogs, burgers and french fries. Fire hydrant water falls for the children as they danced in the streets. Mother made sure there was always something going on at the Williams-Favors home. Mother also loved and was blessed with multiple talents of the arts and crafts, baking/cooking, interior decorating, crocheting, knitting, creating beautiful bouquet flower arrangements, created outstanding ceramics pieces, made multiple kinds of quilts and blankets, enjoyed artistic painting, creative graphic arts, made stained glass art for windows, artistic story photo-book albums/personalized cookbooks, your favorite pictures on pillows, blankets, throws and T-Shirts and loved cooking, canning and baking. For many years all our families gathered on Sunday after church to enjoy mother’s good southern home cooking! We will never forget that famous pig roast in the backyard for the 4th of July, firecrackers she set off and many picnic outings at the amusement park with extended family. She was well known for her southern cornbread dressing, cakes, pies and homemade yeast rolls, just to name a few.

Theola was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers; NBA’s LeBron James of Akron, Ohio was one of her favorites. Above all she loved being around all her family and cherished the time she spent with them. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for family, friends, church or neighbors.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mary M. Williams-Davis of Liberty, Ohio, Kimberly A. Williams of Roanoke, Indiana, Brenda S. Williams-Peace of Youngstown, Christopher L. (Coronica) Williams of Chester, South Carolina, KaTrina M. (Edward, Sr.) Favors-Walker of Akron, Ohio, Linda Favors-Bradford of Chicago, Illinois and Lonnie Shepard-Favors and Lindsey Favors, of Chicago Illinois; her favorite first cousin, Jackie Austin of Detroit, Michigan; sister-in-law, Phyllis Austin from Cincinnati, Ohio; one stepsister, Melanie Austin of Youngstown; 28 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a host of great-aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

