Theodore Metts, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Theodore Metts, Jr, 87, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Metts was born June 5, 1932 in Clinton, South Carolina, a son of Theodore, Sr. and Annie Winford Metts.

He was a 1951 graduate of The Rayen School and was a U. S. Army veteran.

He had been employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube for many years, retiring in 1985.

A member of New Bethel Baptist Church, Theodore was a former member of its male chorus and church bowling league. He enjoyed bowling and participated with several bowling leagues, including, He & She Bowling, F. D. Mason Bowling and Swans Bowling Leagues. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports – especially the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his celestial peace, his beloved wife, the former Myrtle Crump, whom he married June 27, 1959; two daughters, Lisa R. (Keith) Logan of Youngstown and Shana Metts of Liberty; five grandchildren, Keith, Jr., Brian, Corey, Brandon and LaTwonn; seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lula M. Jordan, Christine Hobby and Eunice Jordan.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

