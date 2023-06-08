YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Thelma J. Minor, 92, of Youngstown departed this life Monday, May 22, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley Western Reserve Road.

Thelma was born June 29, 1930 in Youngstown a daughter of Edward J., Sr. and Estella Jones Burney.

She was a graduate of East High School and been employed at Packard Electric for over 20 years.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Baptist Church where she was a member of the Nurses Ministry.

She leaves to mourn her memory and legacy, her daughter Josephine Minor; her sister Edna Mae Moore both of Youngstown; her sister Wilma Brittinum of Campbell; nieces; DonAlda Moore, Tara, Rosie and Donna Burney; nephews; Labon Brttinum, Ricky and Phillip.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; Richard, Edward and Norman Burney; two sisters; Nancy Averett and Mollie Burney; two nephews; Steve and Aaron.

A brief memorial service will be held from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thelma J. Minor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.