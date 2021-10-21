Thad Daniel Fish, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thad Daniel Fish entered to eternal rest Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:04 p.m. due to early premature release from the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Fish, affectionately known as “Danny”, was born September 15, 1967 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Wilbur Lee, Sr. and Gwendolyn Wright Fish.

He graduated the Hagerstown University with a degree in medical coding. He graduated from Chambersburg Barber Academy.

After graduating, he proceeded to become a self-employed barber.

He was a former member of the Ebenezer C.O.G.I.C. in New Castle, Pennsylvania and was a Chambersburg Community activist.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed cooking, loved God and being with his family.

Thad was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his mother of Youngstown and will be remembered by Brandy and Kristen Evans and Mark Hutzell; his brother in love, Jose Velez; his sister-in-love, Claudia Fish of Charlestown, West Virginia; his Godsisters, Melea Lewis of Youngstown and Tenacia Brooks Gunn of New Castle; aunts, Brenda Wilkins of North Carolina and Evelyn Hammond of Youngstown; special aunt in love, Joann (Trent) Russ and Theodora Russ; uncle, James (Melissa) Wilkins, Jr. of Saegertown, Pennsylvania; special friends, Sabrina and Howie Poole, Ghana; special cousin, Denise Jennings, Woodbridge, Virginia, who diligently assisted Danny throughout his illness, Jacquese Brown of Powder Springs, Georgia; Kathy Hammond, Diane Mabone and Barry Hammond, all of Youngstown, Ohio, Harold and Darlene Brown of Cleveland Ohio and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Julie Hutzell who passed away January 14, 2008; his father, Wilbur Lee Fish, Sr. and a brother, Wilbur Lee Fish, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, Rev. Kenneth Simon, Pastor. Supt. Eric D. Brooks will do the Eulogy. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, New Castle, Pa. Repast will be held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for clergy and family. To go dinners will be given to attendees. 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown,

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

