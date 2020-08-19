Terrie J. Ivory-Posey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Terrie J. Ivory-Posey, 64, of Youngstown, transcended to her Heavenly home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

Terrie was born June 26, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Joe and Georgia Patton Ivory.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She had been employed as a medical secretary at Forum Health for 32 years both at South and North Side Units. She retired in 2019.

She married Morris Posey in 2000 in Saint Thomas.

Terrie loved to entertain family and friends and feed them. She loved traveling and was on the Board of MSSCU. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Besides her mother and husband, she leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, two daughters, Dawn (Alfonso) Ivory and Samantha (Gequon) Anderson both of Youngstown; her stepchildren, Elliott and Angela Posey; a sister, Sandra Ivory of Girard; three brothers, Joseph, Brian (April) and Grover Ivory and her best friend, Frieda Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Robert D. Ivory; a grandson, Josiah Gregory and three sisters, Curlie Grier, Laverne Martin and Georgia Denson.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

