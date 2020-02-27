Terri Lynn Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Terri Lynn Taylor, 65, of Youngstown, who departed this life for her heavenly home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at AustinWoods Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Taylor was born February 5, 1955 in Youngstown, the daughter of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson.

She was a 1973 graduate of East High School.

Terri worked for the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dearborn, Michigan for over 20 years.

She enjoyed being with family and friends and attending concerts.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

She leaves to forever cherish her loving memories, her daughter, Diane Taylor and two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Zion all of Youngstown; two brothers, Les (Mary) Johnson of Cincinnati and Leon (Shannon) Johnson of Youngstown; an aunt, Rosalee Posey of Youngstown; her significant other, Jerry Patterson and a host of nieces including a special niece, Candace (Vincent) Clark; nephews, cousins and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Steve Taylor.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 29 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.