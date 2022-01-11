YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Terri Lynn Campbell, 67, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Campbell was born October 6, 1954 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Evelyn Brown.

She was a graduate of the Washington School System and had obtained her Bachelor’s degree.

Terri had been employed with General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 38 years of service.

She was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, its Monday night Bible Study leader and was a deaconess in training. She was also a member of Al-Anon-AA. She enjoyed sewing, writing poems and other writings, cooking, shopping, traveling and being with her loving family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her husband, Mark L., whom she married July 12, 2012; a stepdaughter, Tonya Crayton of East Cleveland; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Rd., Youngstown, OH 44504. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

