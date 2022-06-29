YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Terrence DeVaughn Howell, Sr., 50, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the University Hospital in Cleveland.

Mr. Howell was born January 7, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel Glover and Linda Howell.

He was a 1990 graduate of East High School.

Terrence was a member of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He was also the president of the Youngstown Night Riders Motorcycle Club and had coached for the former Eastside Little Titans Football Team for many years. He was an advocate for family values and had just started mentoring young teens. He had given his first scholarship in the name of his sister, Janell Howell. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed fishing and cooking.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Linda Howell of Youngstown; nine children, Shavonna (Jamar) Davis, Terrence D. Howell, Jr., Brooke Marlowe, Jalaya Ford, Chasmar Ford, Braylon Howell, Tyrell Howell, Takia Howell and Teasia Howell; siblings, Celeste Howell (Michael Rushton) of Youngstown, Bobby (Fawn) Patterson of Youngstown, Tyra Griffin of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Arkillia Hubbard, Monica Bruno and Donté Hubbard, all of Buffalo, New York; 22 grandchildren; his significant other, Laponica Lampley; special friends, Bobby Green, Emmett Conner, Jocko Williams and Jermaine Ingram, all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Ayesha Cowan; his sister, Janell Howell-Smith; his grandparents, Henry and Ruby Howell, Willie and Viola Gregory; aunts, Viola Gregory, Jr. and Joan McClendon and uncle, Billy Howell.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.