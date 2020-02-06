Sylvia “Tootie” Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio for Ms. Sylvia Williams, 62, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 1 , 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Williams, affectionately known as “Tootie”, was born January 11, 1958 in Youngtown, a daughter of Robert L. and Betty L. Bethel Williams.

She was a 1976 graduate of East High School and a 1996 graduate of Teen Challenge New Life for Girls.

Sylvia had been employed as a home health aide in Rochester, New York before returning to the Youngstown area.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, one of the leaders of it’s Young Women’s Ministry, FBC Women’s Ministry, Diary of Christian Women and loved Sunday School.

Sylvia loved shopping and going to thrift stores, interior decorating, gospel music, cooking, entertaining family, watching Charles Stanley and David Jeremiah, helping children in the church, having long telephone conversations and hanging out with her sister.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and love for others, a daughter, Jaslynn Williams of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert L. (JoAnn) Williams, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois and Norman (Donna) Williams of New Jersey; her twin sister, Cynthia Daniels of Youngstown; a close dear friend, Lucius Miller and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Mark Williams; three sisters, Laverne Ford Jackson, Norma Jean Lewis and Yolanda Ayers and her brother, Det. Sgt. Millard Williams.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 8 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

