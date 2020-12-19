Sylvia “Pungy” Burney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sylvia “Pungy” Burney, 85, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, December 14, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Burney was born March 1, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Sylvester Gibson and Annabelle Douglas and was raised by Mr. Estee Mays.

Sylvia was a 1953 graduate of East High School.

She had been employed at the Atlanta City Hall in Atlanta, Georgia and as a ward clerk with St. Elizabeth Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.

She attended New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her son, Phillip Burney of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Stephen LeFlore, Dr. Kamilah Abrams, Phillip Cathey, Daneine Fields, Dr. Swaisha Fields, Brittney Fields, Janice Burney and Stephon Richmond; several great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen Burney and a brother, Richard Gibson.

There will be viewing only on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sylvia “Pungy” Burney, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.