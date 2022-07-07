YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sylvester Howell, Jr., 77, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Howell, affectionately known as “Sly”, was born February 15, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of Sylvester, Sr. and Gracie Mae Young Howell.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Sylvester had been employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube, General Fireproofing and was in the National Guard.

He was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a sincere sports fan – with his favorite teams being the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians aka Indians.

He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and Desert Storm.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his children, Mark McElroy of Akron, Christopher Howell and John Howell both of Michigan, Anthony (Equilla) Roberson and Shawana Jones both of Youngstown and Theresa Howell of Struthers; his sister, with whom he made his home, Betty (Kenneth) Bowens of Youngstown and his brother, Roosevelt (Janine) Howell of Sacramento, California; 43 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and a host of nieces; nephews; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Felicia Howell and his sister, JoAnn Howell.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

