Sylvester “Slim” Stanley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sylvester “Slim” Stanley, Sr. passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family.

Sylvester was also known as “Slim” by his family and friends.

He was born August 31, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Otha and Lorine Stanley.

He had been employed at Lordstown General Motors for 36 years, retiring in 2006.

He loved driving his trucks and doing hauling. He loved football, basketball and being with family.

He leaves to cherish his memories and to rejoice in his peace, his loving wife of 58 years, Theodora “Tessie” Stanley; his daughter, Marcella Stanley of Mentor, Ohio; his son, Sylvester, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Billy and Donell White, of Dayton, Ohio; a sister, Anette White also of Dayton, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Otha Stanley and his mother, Lorine White, as well as three brothers, Otis, Harold and Willie Stanley.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services starting at 11:00 a.m. for the family only. Guest are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing and not to linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.